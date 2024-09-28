Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leon R DeWeerdt's avatar
Leon R DeWeerdt
Sep 28

Been thinking a lot of an Extreme Speech by Chuck Schumer when he was ranting about his dislike for Supreme Court Judge Gorshuch and claiming he would “get even” with him about a ruling that had been made by the Judge!

I get upset with our government official’s also but I know the value of my vote and my right of free speech and how to properly express my opinions to my fellow Americans which I do on occasion, probably more than most of the public people, but I try to do so respectfully most of the time.

I take it as an insult to the Supreme Court, legislators and executive branch, how and what Schumer, I won’t address him other than by his last name, he doesn’t deserve that respect, but I’m asking you and Judicial Watch Tom Fitton, to take punitive action against this big wannabe politician in support of this request.

Thank you for your service,

LeonDeWeerdt

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture