Trump posts video of US strike on Yemen, which may have hit civilians—US President Donald Trump posted a video to his social media accounts of a US strike on Yemen that was said to target Iran-backed Houthi rebels. But Houthis deny they were hit, and independent observers say it appears instead to be an attack on civilians.

https://www.aljazeera.com/program/newsfeed/2025/4/6/trump-posts-video-of-us-strike-on-yemen-which-may-have-hit-civilians