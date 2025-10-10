INFORMATION WE SHOULD ALL WANT TO BE IN THE KNOW OF...
BECOME EDUCATED OR BE ELIMINATED....YOUR CHOICE
Geoengineering is a Weapon That’s Been Rebranded as Climate Science. There’s a Better Way To Heal the Earth.
The Pesticide Crisis Reveals The Dark Side of Science. We Have The Solutions to Regenerate.
How to Transform a Divided World — It Starts with This | 20-Min Video
In a World of Manufactured Wars, Who Belongs in the Circle of Human Concern?
Lonely World, Failing Systems: Inspiring Stories Reveal What Sustains Us
How to Transform Media Polarization, One Echo Chamber At A Time
‘One of Our Nation’s Darkest Secrets:’ The Real Story Behind the Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
Healing the Culture Wars–One Conscious Conversation at a Time
The Dark Truths Behind the US War on Drugs That Mainstream Media Ignores
Make Our Communities Healthier Again—Inspiring Remedies to the Chronic Illness Crisis
Epstein Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg: How Blackmail Subverts Democracy
AI Surveillance Will Keep Citizens ‘On Their Best Behavior,’ The CIA-Epstein Connection, Phone Ban Improves School, More
Bill Gates in Africa, More Kids Now Obese than Underweight, Columbia’s Seed Guardians, More
Jeffrey Epstein Belonged to Intelligence, UK Free Speech Crackdown, Grocery Store Where Food is Free, More
WHO Foundation Secrecy Fuels Dark Money, UFO/UAP Whistleblowers Testify Under Oath, The Power of Free Range Parenting, More
Pentagon’s AI-Powered Suppression of Dissent, CIA’s Psychic Spies, Life After Near Death, More
AI-Powered Surveillance Capitalism, Military Plan for Civil Unrest, The Power of Memory Choirs, More
Study Finds People Increasingly Afraid to Be Unique, How Social Media Algorithms Work, Forgiveness and COVID Reconciliation, More
Top News: AI Surveillance Will Keep Citizens 'On Their Best Behavior,' The CIA-Epstein Connection, More
WantToKnow.info
2025.10.10 Friday I have known Fred BURKS for 20 years in SF and Berkeley California and in fact I have used him for 20 years to vet sources and information I receive
Fred has kept me on top of my game