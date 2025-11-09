INFECTING THE VERY AIR WE BREATHE WITH mRNA
IF WE REFUSE TO VACCINATED, THEY WILL FIND A WAY
FULL HD FILM, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED by Children’s Health Defense.
If a family member or friend is considering getting their children or loved ones vaccinated, please show them this film, a real-life account with real life tragic stories of the damage that this poison is causing. THE PEOPLE’S TRUTH—Stop The Shots
UK----2020 The PUTRID MUTTON PUBLIC fell for CO'n'VID then /BLM/LGBTQ/UKRAINE/CLIMATE CRAP/PALESTINE/MIGRANT CRISIS etc all followed and now the people are paying with BLOOD and DEATH!——---Coming to end of 2025 and the UK is in a total mess. First big SATANIC CASE was the murder of children at a dance class, jump forward couple of years and the stabbing of people out walking etc and one with a dog died did he not. Now the TRAIN STABBER!? In between there have been numerous cases and one where many think a young DUNDEE girl got a knife and axe to protect her and her sister against some satanic evil creep--YES/NO?
MSM where are you on all of this!? COPS are there no honest ones wearing the uniform if there are they need to speak out and tell the truth with what is going on!?
Now I know all of this is going on in UK but I am sure other countries shall be in the same SHIT SHIP! YES/NO?
If the answer is yes!. WHY IS IT HAPPENING!? IS IT SOME SATANIC EVIL AGENDA that has been planned!? WHAT SATANIC ANUSES ARE BEHIND IT ALL!?