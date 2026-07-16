IN YOUR FACE CORRUPTION COMING FROM THE MFING CHILD RAPER IN THE WHITEHOUSE
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The Health Ranger's newsletter
Nuking Iran Would Spark Global Thermonuclear War and Inescapable Radioisotope Fallout
On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses the potential for a U.S. tactical nuclear strike on a mountain in Iran, referred to as “Pickaxe Mountain.” Adams reports that rumors suggest the United States may use a tactical nuclear weapon to destroy a nuclear weapons development facility located 600 meters beneath solid granite, as conv…
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5 hours ago · 9 likes · Mike Adams
The WinePress News
Trump And Netanyahu's NDAA Israeli Military Merger Has Been Blocked... For Now...
The military merger between the United States and Israel has been placed on hold, for now, after Senate Democrats voted against the proposed $1.5 trillion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA); which contained the controversial Section 224 that legalized a merger of Israeli military and intelligence with the Unit…
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4 hours ago · 9 likes · 2 comments · The WinePress
Daftar
Mossad’s latest coup attempt in Iran. Failed.
To anyone living under occupation or watching the daily broadcast of Zionist war crimes, this news is no surprise. The Mossad’s plot to reinstall former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has pred…
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7 hours ago · 23 likes · Eman Mohammed
Erfan Media
BREAKING: Trump Ally EXPOSED for Buying Jeffrey Epstein's Secret Ranch
Don Huffines wants to be the next comptroller of Texas. He is the frontrunner in the Republican primary. He is running on a promise to “DOGE Texas government.” He is a former GOP state senator and Trump ally…
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3 hours ago · 48 likes · Craig Wood
Dean Blundell
BREAKING: Trump Is Insider Trading Away The American Dream And Made 2.4 Billion Doing It This Year Alone — And If He Were Anyone Else, He’d Be Doing 20 Years
July 16, 2026…
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9 hours ago · 294 likes · 31 comments · Dean Blundell
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is sworn in at his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 15, 2026 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)
The Bulwark
All the Dictator’s Men
Part of the Trumpian project is to erect such an imposing façade of power and legitimacy that we forget that the underlying foundation is weak—very, weak. Check out this polling aggregation from the New York Times…
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10 hours ago · 641 likes · 216 comments · William Kristol, Will Saletan, and Benjamin Parker
Guessing the Failed Trum Bit made 1.3billion in less one year. Then, like Jersey, flat ass broke
Guessing the Failed Trum Bit mase 1.3billion in less one year. Then, like Jersey, flat ass broke