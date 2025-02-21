Senate passes $340 billion Trump budget in marathon all night session.
Rand Paul amendment to cut federal spending by $1.5 trillion voted down by Senate.
Josh Hawley wants ‘clarity.’ 70 Christians were beheaded in church by Muslims.
21 year old NBA star diagnosed with life-threatening blood clot.
‘If I steal some Social Security, I can finally buy nice things.’
Katie Hobbs vetoes bill that would speed up Arizona election results.
14 year old Kentucky boy shoots and kills two home invaders.
