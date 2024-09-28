Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Harview (Harvieux)'s avatar
Leonard Harview (Harvieux)
Sep 28

I say fuck them all for letting such happen w/o putting an end to it! "roll eyes"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Alicia Lutz-Rolow
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture