Reporting: William MacTell - 7th November 2024. Will Trump apologize for his role in the "vaccine genocide"? A genocidal lunatic or an arrogant fool? https://www.bitchute.com/video/3YTFAoU2uBvY/?list=notifications&randomize=false

*******************147 Dead in 3 years - Average Age of 44 - Died Suddenly ******************* THANK YOU…TRUMP—WAY TO STAND UP FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

PHARMA'S SECRET DEPOPULATION WEAPON THAT NO ONE WILL TALK ABOUT - THE DEFINITIVE COLLECTION—IT KILLS, MAIMS, AND STERILIZES AND IT'S IN COVID/MPOX/RSV SHOTS…

Besides depopulating with Bio Weapon Injections—They are Using 5 &6G Towers

Weaponized cell towers and cellphones: The silent, invisible 21st-century killer by design. Celeste Solum on synthetic biology, 5G activation... "Electromagnetic pollution may be the most significant form of pollution human activity has produced this century, all the more dangerous because it is invisible and insensible."

Andrew Weil, MD, bestselling author We live in the information age when we're bombarded every single day with incoming data to process and interpret whether it's true or not. Because the government and mainstream media have an agenda of false narratives and disinformation propaganda to willfully keep people confused in the dark, the American public is starved for the truth and in record numbers has sought it from alternative media outlets on the World Wide Web.

To prevent people from grasping the full implications of the ruling elite's tyrannical control agenda, hundreds of government shills and internet trolls have been deployed, saturating the net with the expressed purpose of muddying the waters, creating disinfo fog of war to obscure, bury and withhold vital information and knowledge from being accessed and fully grasped by the global masses.

Additionally, the fast-track pathway to global governance - the TPP and TTIP agreements - is geared to seal off the internet flow of lifesaving information that could increase global awareness and coalesce into worldwide resistance and opposition to New World Order tyranny.

CIA invented labels from nearly a half-century ago like "conspiracy theory" and its recent mutations like "tin foil hat" and fringe element fanatics have methodically conditioned the public to discard and categorically deny the negative truth that exposes government perpetrators' treasonous betrayal of American citizens as well as Empire's global transgressions - especially since 9/11. In actuality, a conspiracy theorist questions the statements of known liars. Speaking of known liars, George W's admonition to disregard conspiracy theories was just the post-9/11 beginning to squelch the truth that makes him a guilty murderous war criminal of his own people.

The same cover-up followed the inside job of the JFK assassination that his daddy played a part in, just like his daddy's daddy financed Hitler. Unfortunately, there's nothing new about the US government murdering presidents who threaten status quo corruption as well as exterminating national populations to gain oppressive authoritarian control. Democide is the killing of citizens by its own government.

Six times more victims in the last century died from democide than fighting in all the century's wars combined including humanity's two bloodiest ones on record. History repeats as the federal government's currently waging a not-so-secret war against the American people. Chief among its formidable lethal arsenal is the feds' war to control our minds through propaganda, having been crafted and honed now for over a century.

Shaping public opinion and perception of reality through any and all means necessary involves deceitful weapons of mass destruction manifesting 24/7 through insidious applications of social engineering, various CIA mind control techniques delivered by mass media propaganda, corporate-controlled mass consumerism, and six oligarch-owned and operated mega-media corporations controlling the outflow of news and information. This centralized global spigot spews out crass materialistic values, warped, distorted messages, dogma, and false truths spoon-fed globally for mass consumption as the not-so-covert means to manipulate, brainwash and control the human population.

Twenty-first-century technology has shrunken our planet into a global village of mass consumers to be pliably manipulated and controlled. This presentation will outline how a sinister globalist agenda is using the incredibly powerful telecom industry as yet another WMD for mass mind control, soft kill eugenics and, when deemed most advantageous, a convenient fast kill, genocidal method for culling the human herd. https://www.sott.net/article/324946-Weaponized-cell-towers-and-cellphones-The-silent-invisible-21st-century-killer-by-design

The clip is the dire warning given by Celeste on what is planned for 2025. The full video is a must-see interview. https://rumble.com/v3lllhv-celeste-solum-on-synthetic-biology-5g-activation....html

Celeste Solum on synthetic biology, 5G activation... Celeste Solum on synthetic biology, 5G activation, and scary new HUMAN HYBRIDIZATION technologies. Celeste Solum on synthetic biology, 5G activation, and scary new HUMAN HYBRIDIZATION technologies Source: Biological Medicine https://rumble.com/v5mn0s2-all-dead-by-2025.html

DO YOU TRUMPSTERS REALLY BELIEVE TRUMP TE CHUMP DOESN’T KNOW ALL THIS SHIT TOO? IF WE KNOW IT—-HE KNOWS IT! CHECK OUT HIS HAND SYMBOL ALLEGIANCE TO HIS ZIONIST FREEMASON JEW PUPPETMASTER WAKE THE HELL UP ALREADY —YOU ARE AIDING & ABETTING THIS SHIT!

**********William T. Sherman, American Civil War*********