Ohio Resident Horrified After Spotting Missing Cat ‘Hanging from a Branch, Being Carved Up for Food’ by Haitian Migrants: Report

Why is it legal to eat cats in Haiti?

Some Haitians eat cat’s meat freely for three reasons:

There are no laws designed to prevent people from eating cats.

Most Haitians do not have a human-like relationship with their pets.

Some see cats just like pork, beef, and chicken. So there is no discrimination.

There is no preferential treatment. Meat is meat–whether it is from cats or any other large animals.

Residents of Springfield, which now has a population of roughly 60,000 people, are growing increasingly vocal about the influx of migrants, particularly after claims surfaced that local wildlife and pets were being killed and eaten.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that during a recent City Commission meeting, outraged citizens confronted local officials, accusing them of turning a blind eye to the situation.

One resident recounted seeing migrants “grabbing up ducks by their necks, decapitating them, and walking off with them to eat.” Others detailed how the massive influx of migrants has overwhelmed the town’s resources and turned their once-quiet streets into chaos.

“They’re in the park grabbing up ducks by their neck and cutting their head off and walking off with them and eating them,” said one resident who identified himself as a ‘social media influencer.’

