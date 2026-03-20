"American crusade: Domination is the only language for Trump's team | Soumaya Ghannoushi
“Soumaya Ghannoushi, a writer and expert in Middle East politics, says Donald Trump’s conduct during the war reveals a leadership that treats violence as spectacle rather than responsibility. She points to his remarks about US bombers and strikes, where he praised their power, described explosions with enthusiasm, and even suggested further attacks coul…
3 hours ago · 1 like · Tee Ashby
ZJewish inflation destroys earth as GOYIM slave human chattel commute hundreds of miles to work sleep deprived while armies fighting bankers wars blow up each other's oil tankers.
TBH 1930s reaction to this same Jewish inflation
Caused World War II also bad for environment
All wars are bankers wars
Bolshevik revolution was ZJewish 1917
Earth has one disease: ZJews
Jews owned and piloted the slave ships, bought blacks in Africa then sold blacks to America
Slavery is ZJewish
ZJewish Zionist Jewish