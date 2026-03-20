Tee Ashby

"American crusade: Domination is the only language for Trump's team | Soumaya Ghannoushi

“Soumaya Ghannoushi, a writer and expert in Middle East politics, says Donald Trump’s conduct during the war reveals a leadership that treats violence as spectacle rather than responsibility. She points to his remarks about US bombers and strikes, where he praised their power, described explosions with enthusiasm, and even suggested further attacks coul…