A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon. The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biometric data, and censor speech. Plaintiffs claim the company is developing “synthetic intelligence” to predict human behavior, a pre-crime system that violates “cognitive liberty” by trespassing into the human mind.

Extinction-level event. This is an excerpt from the discussion held in April 2023. Full discussion is here