IF YOU TOOK THE DEATH JABS...CLEVELAND CLINIC SADLY WARNS 50% WILL DIE OF MICROCARDITIS WITHIN 5 YEARS...BE YOUR OWN HEALTH ADVOCATE...NOBODY WILL DO IT BETTERAlicia LutzApr 02, 2026617ShareCareful who you Hook Up with Toxic Covid-19 Clot Shots: Sex to Contaminate Blood Doctor provides evidence using vials of how sexual…The friendly VikingCleveland Clinic Warns 50% of Covid Vaccine Myocarditis Cases Will Be Dead Within 5 YearsCleveland Clinic Warns 50% of Covid Vaccine Myocarditis Cases Will Be Dead Within 5 Years…Read morea year ago · 468 likes · 150 comments · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏVernon’s SubstackAre you depressed yet? If not, you soon will be because that’s the plan.You are the target of a carefully orchestrated war. And the weapons are fear and misery, not billets and bombs.Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc…Read more4 months ago · 352 likes · 53 comments · Vernon ColemanVernon’s SubstackThis is what our world will be like by 2030, if more people don’t wake up very quickly.If more people don’t wake up fast - and start talking and campaigning - then this is how the world will look in five years time…Read more6 months ago · 239 likes · 159 comments · Vernon Coleman617Share
It's long been proven that the Covid mRNA "vaccines" were approved and administered with the knowledge that they not only have no benefit but cause enormous harm to the human body.
Why doesn't any politician in charge care about this?
Instead of representing the interests of the citizens, they represent the interests of the pharmaceutical industry and cover up its crimes.
We don't give a damn about fine words, grandiose announcements, and boastful promises. We've heard more than enough of this.
We want to see action!
And not at some point, but immediately!
A large part of humanity was coerced into getting injected with a toxic, highly dangerous substance!
To be clear and unambiguous:
This is one of the biggest crimes in human history!
Why are the countless people harmed by mRNA injections not being helped?
Why has no one been held accountable?
Why on earth are these toxic substances still not banned and are even still sold as vaccines?