Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Don't fear the truth!'s avatar
Don't fear the truth!
4d

It's long been proven that the Covid mRNA "vaccines" were approved and administered with the knowledge that they not only have no benefit but cause enormous harm to the human body.

Why doesn't any politician in charge care about this?

Instead of representing the interests of the citizens, they represent the interests of the pharmaceutical industry and cover up its crimes.

We don't give a damn about fine words, grandiose announcements, and boastful promises. We've heard more than enough of this.

We want to see action!

And not at some point, but immediately!

A large part of humanity was coerced into getting injected with a toxic, highly dangerous substance!

To be clear and unambiguous:

This is one of the biggest crimes in human history!

Why are the countless people harmed by mRNA injections not being helped?

Why has no one been held accountable?

Why on earth are these toxic substances still not banned and are even still sold as vaccines?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture