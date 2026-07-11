IF YOU LET THEM JAB YOU WITH THE DEPOPULATION DEATH JAB...OWN IT...MOVE ON & HELP OTHERS TO OWN THEIRS & MOVE ON TOO...
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The Defender
COVID Vaccine in Early Pregnancy Led to Higher Rates of Two Birth Defects
A new study from Iran found that two rare birth defects — atrioventricular septal defects and cleft palate — occurred more often in infants whose mothers received an aluminum-containing COVID-19 vaccine during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy compared with mothers who received the vaccine later or not at all…
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a day ago · 5 likes · The Defender
The Defender
Watch: Canadian Woman Paralyzed After Moderna COVID Shot Says Government ‘Not Doing Their Job’
Kayla Pollock, who said she woke up paralyzed from the neck down after a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, told The Defender she is still waiting for a decision on her claim nearly four years after applying to Canada’s vaccine compensation program. Pollock, who filed a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna, said she hopes a new parliamentary inquiry into vaccine …
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2 days ago · 32 likes · 5 comments · The Defender
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
You May Never Trust Another Satanic Celebrity After Watching This Video!
Note: They are ALL in on it…
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13 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
The Defender
Half of SIDS Cases Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination, Former Police Detective Says
In a video interview today with The Defender, a former police detective involved in the investigations of roughly 250 sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, cases said coroners didn’t include vaccination history in their reports, even when police reports included the information. “Jennifer” and her husband were detectives in the police department of a m…
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3 days ago · 67 likes · 11 comments · The Defender