The Defender

Watch: Canadian Woman Paralyzed After Moderna COVID Shot Says Government ‘Not Doing Their Job’

Kayla Pollock, who said she woke up paralyzed from the neck down after a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, told The Defender she is still waiting for a decision on her claim nearly four years after applying to Canada’s vaccine compensation program. Pollock, who filed a $45 million lawsuit against Moderna, said she hopes a new parliamentary inquiry into vaccine …