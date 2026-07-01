Let’s be honest. People no longer trust the system. And they are right not to. Because the system is corrupt.



Congress.

The media.

The courts.

The agencies.

BOTH political parties are one in the same and are controlled by the same elites.

Neither Democrats nor Republicans want to end corruption or money in politics.

Why? Because both parties are becoming millionaires as they are funded by the same SWARM, to continue to commit TREASON.

What do these elite foreign agents do to keep the corrupt greedy treasonous sell out Billionaires, Lobbyists, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Wall Street, Defense contractors, and Political insiders selling in line and doing their bidding?.

They buy the politicians.

They write the laws.

They rig the rules.

They profit while you lose.



Then they divide you - Left vs. Right - so the Middle never unites against the people who own the whole game. The problem is not one bad politician. The problem is the system.



That’s why Dr. SHIVA is running as an Independent - to unite the Middle beyond Left and Right and build a bottom-up movement of working people who can no longer be bought, divided, or silenced.



This Week’s Systems Upgrade Solution: Postal Mesh Sovereignty Act



The first step to sovereignty is communication. If a handful of corporations control the choke points, they control the public square, the flow of information, and the future of human freedom.



That is why Dr. SHIVA is proposing the Postal Mesh Sovereignty Act: to transform local post offices into decentralized sovereignty nodes using peer-to-peer mesh infrastructure.

Be the Light!

Shiva 4 Senate Team

Visit us: shiva4senate.com