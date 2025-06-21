IF YOU ALLOWED YOURSELF TO GET JABBED WITH THE COVID-19 BIO- WEAPON, SADLY, I SEE NO REPRIEVE FOR YOU ANYTIME SOON...
Unacceptable Jessica
Josh Guetzkow, Retsef Levi et al. hammer home risks of COVID-19 injections to pregnant women
A new preprint was uploaded on June 20, 2025 to the medRXiv preprint server entitled: “Observed-to-Expected Fetal Losses Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in Early Pregnancy”. Among the authors are my friends and colleagues Josh Guetzkow and Retsef Levi…
Read more
an hour ago · 13 likes · 1 comment · Jessica Rose
Tuzara Post Newsletter
Mel Gibson EXPOSES Big Pharma: Stage 4 Cancer CURED with Ivermectin and Fenbendazole – The TRUTH, They Don’t Want You to Know!
By American Media Group…
Read more
3 hours ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter
New agenda for CDC vaccine committee raises eyebrows/Pharma Letter
https://www.thepharmaletter.com/pharmaceutical/agenda-cdc-vaccine-committee…
Read more
an hour ago · 8 likes · 5 comments · Meryl Nass