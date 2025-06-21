Unacceptable Jessica

Josh Guetzkow, Retsef Levi et al. hammer home risks of COVID-19 injections to pregnant women

A new preprint was uploaded on June 20, 2025 to the medRXiv preprint server entitled: “Observed-to-Expected Fetal Losses Following mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination in Early Pregnancy”. Among the authors are my friends and colleagues Josh Guetzkow and Retsef Levi…