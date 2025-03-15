If Jesus Christ Could Talk to Us Directly...Below is What I Would Imagine He Would Say To Us...About The Mess We Have Made Down Here...
I was raised in the Catholic Cult but I am no longer Catholic…For Me Catholicism…As Well As ALL Other Man Made Religions Are CULTS…But I found what this Priest had to Say Very Interesting…I was able to Look Past the pedophile ridden Cult of it…I Instead Listened Intently to what He Had to say…He brings much realism about mankind and our deplorable behavior towards one another… I have to give kudos where kudos is warranted…He reminded me of Paul Harvey’s videos which I love…Harvey is all about having Lots of Common sense really… and he speaks of this subject exactly as I feel about it…Rest in Peace Sir…You were a gift while you here and you graced us with much love…
"the gospel By which also ye are saved, [believe that] Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4; [Jesus] Whom God hath set forth to be a propitiation through faith in his blood, to declare his righteousness for the remission of sins ..., through the forbearance of God; ...by the law of faith. Romans Chapter 3:25-27
"And great hail from heaven fell upon men, each hailstone about the weight of a talent. Men blasphemed God because of the plague of the hail, since that plague was exceedingly great."
Rev. 16; 21
The time of words will be over.