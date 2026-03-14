If I Were the Devil by Paul Harvey - Original 1965 Broadcast
PAY ATTENTION TO THE SPIRITUAL REALMS AMERICA...EVERY YING HAS A YANG...
In 1965, Mr. Harvey broadcast "If I Were the Devil." Although it has been over half a century since the broadcast, Mr. Harvey's words describe our current times well. I've had several comments that this was created with AI. This is absolutely not true. Mr. Harvey recorded this in 1965. I am in no way a participant in, or in favor of, artificial intelligence to think for me or to create content for me.