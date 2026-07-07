If Elon Really Said This… Christians Need To Pay Attention...& FUK A Military Merger With IDF Satanic Driven Genocidal DEMONS From Hell!
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Trump’s Gilded Age: Greed, White Nationalism, and America at 250
Berry Craig: The rhetoric of “Freedom 250” masks a harsher reality of concentrated wealth, historical erasure, and deepening inequality.
If Elon Really Said This… Christians Need To Pay Attention
J.D.’s Rant to Israel: “Wake Up and Smell the Reality!”
Rick Chertoff: Vance’s blunt warning to Israel signals a shifting U.S.-Israel alliance as Iran’s Strait of Hormuz victory redraws the balance of power in the Middle East.