IF ANYBODY IS STILL LOOKING THE OTHER WAY & CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TRUMP?
YOU BETTER CHECK YOURSELF...BEFORE YOU WRECK YOURSELF!
*****************************Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark***************************
Note: You Don't Need To Be A Fucking 'Conspiracy Theorist' To Know That Something Ain't Fucking Right! So, What is a Fucking 'Conspiracy Theorist?
Answer: A person who researches a subject and then uses Logic and Critical Thinking.
More 'Missing' Children! Pedo Melania & Trump & Putin Traffic Letter, 88 Virginia Kids!
The Satanic WOMAN Jared Kushner Is about to Introduce the Antichrist System!
MrE: Jared Kushner is Also a Sick Satanic Androgynous LGBTQIA+ WOMAN!
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua Video 16 of 260: Jared Kushner!
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua Video 15 of 259: Jared Kushner!
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua Video 14 of 258: Jared Kushner!
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua Video 12 of 256! Jared Kushner!
Tamara Magdalene Lioness of THE Yeshua Video 13 of 257! Jared Kushner!
Alicia I'd like to see your real evidence that Trump and his wife are Pedophiles ?