Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NAHLS's avatar
NAHLS
1h

Alicia I'd like to see your real evidence that Trump and his wife are Pedophiles ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture