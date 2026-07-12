ICE...WHAT IS GOOD FOR? NOT A MFING THING!
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AUTHOR KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
MTN ICE MURDERER IN TEXAS
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2 days ago · 73 likes · 8 comments · KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
Erfan Media
BREAKING: ICE Agent EXPOSED for Sexually Abusing Detainee
David Courvelle was 56 years old when he was hired as a contract detention officer at the South Louisiana ICE Processing Center in Basile, Louisiana. He worked there for seven months. During that time, he sexually abused a Nicaraguan woman who was being held in federal immigration detention and had no power to stop him…
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2 days ago · 502 likes · Craig Wood