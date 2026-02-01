VIDEO Observer Roughed Up, Released To Local MN Police

The dashcam video we’ve posted above, was provided by the abducted woman to NPR News. She was alone in her car when the incident occurred, remaining anonymous. Above: WATCH “Federal agents with weapons drawn approached an unarmed woman in her car in St. Peter, MN, Thursday, Jan. 29. The woman had been observing and recording the agents. They took her into custody but later released her to St. Peter’s police chief.”

via NPR News: “While she’s alone in the car, the woman can be heard talking with other observers on speaker phone, and she tells them to call 911. The agents open the door, which unlocked automatically when she put the gearshift in park, and they drag her out and force her to the ground. She said the agents were overly aggressive and physical as they pinned her down and handcuffed her, leaving her with multiple cuts, scrapes and bruises.”

“The woman’s husband eventually arrives and tries to intervene, and he made a separate recording of the interaction on his phone. He tells the agents not to search her car because they don't have a warrant, and it would be an illegal search. The agents appear dismissive of his constitutional concerns.” “I’m not getting into the legality of everything,” one agent responds tersely.

MPR News interviewed the woman and her husband, who also doesn't want to be identified, fearing retaliation. DHS later asked MPR News for her “A-number” (alien), although she is a U.S. citizen. The Chief of Police of St. Peter had further assisted her.

“MPR News reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security about the incident. A spokesperson responded by asking for the woman’s name, date of birth and “A-number,” or alien number, which DHS uses to track non-citizens who are living in the United States. The woman is a U.S. citizen. To protect the woman from retaliation, MPR News did not provide that information to them. MPR news has not received any other response from DHS.”

full article from MPR News with UPDATES