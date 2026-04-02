Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lyndsey Craddock's avatar
Lyndsey Craddock
4d

Thank you for putting out your informative posts. Although, you rage quite often and yell unfounded lies about our President who is actually doing everything he is to help stop the globalist regime that is trying to wipe us all out. You smear his name and continue to post horrific untruths. Yet, you are free to do so and don’t seem to appreciate that fact whatsoever.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture