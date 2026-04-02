AI and automation are expected to displace 92 million jobs globally by 2030, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. The most vulnerable roles include data entry clerks, telemarketers, customer service reps, fast food workers, and drivers — basically, any job with repetitive, routine tasks.
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Thank you for putting out your informative posts. Although, you rage quite often and yell unfounded lies about our President who is actually doing everything he is to help stop the globalist regime that is trying to wipe us all out. You smear his name and continue to post horrific untruths. Yet, you are free to do so and don’t seem to appreciate that fact whatsoever.