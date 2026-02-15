He Thought No One Was Listening. He Was Wrong…

Dear Friend,

I bought an FBI agent a drink the other night. Well, technically, one of our undercover citizen journalists did. And what this agent said next — on hidden camera — should make every taxpayer in America furious.

He told us about the massive daycare fraud case in Minnesota. The one involving millions in stolen taxpayer dollars?

Zero major arrests are coming. Not one person is going to prison. His words, not mine. Exposed on a hidden camera. By our team.

This is the kind of investigation that only happens because people like you fund it. Will you chip in $35 right now to keep these cameras rolling?

Here’s what this FBI Security Specialist — five years on the job — told our journalist:

The financial fraud cases “take years literally.” By the time they’re ready for court, political winds shift, judges toss them, and the whole thing dies. Maybe they pin it on one fall guy. Everyone else walks.

Think about that. Millions stolen. A system designed to let the thieves keep the money. And this isn’t some one-off slip. This is the 7th FBI or DOJ official we’ve caught on hidden camera this year saying the same thing. No urgency. No accountability. No justice.

Seven officials. Seven hidden-camera confessions. That’s not an accident — that’s a pattern. And exposing patterns of corruption takes serious resources. Can you help with $50 or $100 today?

Let me tell you what your donation actually buys, because I think you deserve to know:

$35 covers a night of undercover fieldwork — the kind that got this FBI agent talking.

$50 pays for the encrypted equipment that keeps our journalists safe and our footage secure.

$100 funds the legal review that lets us publish what the government doesn’t want you to see.

$250 or more helps us launch the next investigation — because we’ve got more targets than we have budget.

This year alone, OMG investigations have generated over 1 million YouTube views, led to $253 million in federal contracts being suspended, and triggered a $9 billion Treasury audit. That’s not opinion journalism. That’s results.

But here’s what keeps me up at night: If it takes a hidden camera and a bar tab to get the truth out of our own government… what happens when we can’t afford to send someone?

That FBI agent didn’t confess to a Congressional committee. He didn’t tell a reporter from the New York Times. He told us — because we showed up where no one else would.

Stand with the team that shows up. Donate now — any amount helps.

The legacy media won’t touch this. Congress won’t investigate itself. So we investigate them.

But only if we have the funding to keep going.

Rush your best gift right now — $35, $50, $100, or whatever you can.

Thank you for being part of this fight.

In Truth,



James O’Keefe

Founder and CEO

O’Keefe Media Group

P.S. That FBI agent thought he was just having drinks with a stranger. He didn’t know our camera was rolling. He didn’t know you’d be reading this right now. And he definitely didn’t know that you’re about to help us do it again.