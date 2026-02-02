KILLER MILLER — A Founders Sing Parody of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” w/Mega-Monster Stephen Miller

Our once-great Democracy is becoming a real-life horror show, and NOW is the time to stand up, speak out… and sing along! We honor the lives of Renee Good, Alex Pretti, and all of the other victims of this cruel kleptocracy, and invite you to join us in placing the blame where it rightfully belongs: on top! Thankfully it ain’t over until it’s over, so let’s all come together in peace, love and truth to heal this fractured country.