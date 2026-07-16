ICE...HERE WE GO AGAIN-When politicians celebrate American "freedom"...
STAND THE FUK DOWN!!
Mockler HQ
They’ve gone f*cking crazy…
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9 hours ago · 814 likes · 222 comments · Adam Mockler
Pleasure to Burn
When politicians celebrate American "freedom"...
This video was inspired by all the politicians and Americans celebrating 250 years of freedom on the 4th of July this year! I originally wanted to post it on the holiday, but finding all these clips and organizing them took longer than I’d hoped. Unsurprisingly, there were too many to fit in a short video. 😬…
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4 hours ago · 5 likes · 3 comments · Pleasure to Burn
Daniel Davis Deep Dive
The U.S. military is being pushed into actions that defy the principles we fought for. ⚠️
America’s military is being used in ways that betray the values many of us served to defend — and in this clip, I say so plainly. ⚠️…
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3 hours ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Daniel L. Davis
Tee Ashby
Blood on Their Hands: Trump’s Deadly Reversal Orders ICE Back to the Killing Fields
In an act of breathtaking cruelty, President Donald Trump has countermanded his own administration’s brief pause on ICE traffic stops—a pause meant to stem a rising tide of blood—and ordered federal agents back onto America’s streets with lethal authority. This reversal, issued from the safety of his social media throne, is not a policy decision. It is …
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7 hours ago · 10 likes · 3 comments · Tee Ashby
Legal AF's Substack
Trump's ICE Exposed as They Double Down!
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12 hours ago · 348 likes · 26 comments · Legal AF