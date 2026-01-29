Sage of Quay® Dispatch

Eyes Everywhere: How Governments Track Protesters and What You Can Do About It

There are a lot of protests going on in the US and other countries, and Gov. Walz has just asked people to bring their phones and take pictures of everything. This is exactly the advice you must not follow if you want to stay safe during a protest. Avoid stupid advice and learn precisely what you need to do to participate in a protest safely…