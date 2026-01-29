ICE=CONSTITUTIONALLY PROHIBITED STANDING ARMY-CONTROLLED & OPERATED BY ZIONIST JEWS...
Hausfrauleaks
JEWS LEADING ANTI-ICE RIOTS
Oh, That’s Anti-Semitic! Nope. Read on.Hausfrauleaks is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. A month’s subscription is cheaper than a Starbucks coffee…
Read more
5 hours ago · 1 like · J. Michael Springmann
Sage of Quay® Dispatch
Eyes Everywhere: How Governments Track Protesters and What You Can Do About It
There are a lot of protests going on in the US and other countries, and Gov. Walz has just asked people to bring their phones and take pictures of everything. This is exactly the advice you must not follow if you want to stay safe during a protest. Avoid stupid advice and learn precisely what you need to do to participate in a protest safely…
Read more
12 hours ago · 3 likes · Sage O'Quay