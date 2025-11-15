Article I, Section 8, allows Congress to raise and support armies but limits appropriations to a maximum of two years, a measure intended to ensure military funding is not independent of public representatives. The Second Amendment protects the right to bear arms through a “well-regulated militia,” and the Third Amendment prohibits the quartering of soldiers in private homes without consent. Fear of tyranny: The framers were influenced by their experiences with the British army and believed that standing armies in peacetime were dangerous to liberty.

Militia as a counter: They favored a citizen militia over a professional standing army and worried that a permanent force could become an instrument of domestic oppression.

Ensuring civilian control: The two-year funding limit and the limitations on quartering soldiers were intended to ensure the military remained subordinate to civilian authority and the will of the people.

