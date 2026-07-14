Narativ with Zev Shalev

ICE AGENT KILLS MAN IN MAINE — SECOND SHOOTING DEATH IN FIVE DAYS

A federal immigration agent shot and killed a man in Biddeford, Maine on Monday morning. The Maine Attorney General’s office said the man drove toward the officer as he tried to flee. A local advocacy group identified him as a 26-year-old Colombian man who was authorized to work in the United States and held a Social Security number; a senator briefed on the case said he had been ordered to leave the country. The FBI is investigating…