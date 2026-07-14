ICE...AMERICA'S GESTAPO DOING WHAT THEY DO BEST...KILLING FELLOW AMERICANS...
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Narativ with Zev Shalev
ICE AGENT KILLS MAN IN MAINE — SECOND SHOOTING DEATH IN FIVE DAYS
A federal immigration agent shot and killed a man in Biddeford, Maine on Monday morning. The Maine Attorney General’s office said the man drove toward the officer as he tried to flee. A local advocacy group identified him as a 26-year-old Colombian man who was authorized to work in the United States and held a Social Security number; a senator briefed on the case said he had been ordered to leave the country. The FBI is investigating…
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a day ago · 63 likes · 5 comments · Zev Shalev
Zeteo
First Draft: ‘You Took Her Dad’: ICE Kills Maine Man in Front of Daughter in Bluey Pajamas
On this day in 1798, President John Adams signed the Sedition Act, targeting “false, scandalous, or malicious writing” against the U.S. government. Hugely unpopular, the act expired in 1801 but left its mark on the never-ending battle between presidents and the free press…
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6 hours ago · 197 likes · 6 comments · Prem Thakker
The Jim Acosta Show
JAMM: Trump ICE Agents Are Killing Again While Trump Spews Blizzard of Madness Edition
Welcome to a JAMM-packed Jim Acosta Morning Memo on a Tuesday morning — Bastille Day, to be exact. Let’s storm the news together…
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3 hours ago · 27 likes · Tommy Christopher
AUTHOR KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE AS ICE MURDERS IN MAINE
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4 hours ago · 24 likes · 4 comments · KRISTEN STAFFORD -HOWE
Dingo Dave
ICE officer who fatally shot driver in Maine was ‘fearing for public safety,’ agency says - BUT listen to the EYE WITNESS ACCOUNT!
BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — A federal immigration officer fatally shot a motorist in Maine on Monday, the second time in a week that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have used deadly force and at least the ninth time since President Donald Trump began his immigration crackdown…
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15 hours ago · 91 likes · 19 comments · Dingo Dave TH
Through A Glass Darkly
The CIA's complicity in the Mexican Drug Cartels (including military training at Fort Bragg)
The following is an except from Paul L. William’s book “Operation Gladio: The Unholy Alliance between the Vatican, the CIA, and the Mafia…
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2 years ago · 145 likes · 16 comments · Cynthia Chung