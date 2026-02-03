Dispatches From A Collapsing State | Jared Yates Sexton

Enabling Fascism, Arresting Epstein's Clients, and Fighting Together: Dispatches Mailbag

First, an apology. I’ve taken the last few days off as I’ve been pretty sick and working through a family tragedy that was pretty shocking and painful. In the midst of all this madness and violence, it’s the reminder that life throws at you that the pain of living and breathing as a human, and, of course, caring, which gives us meaning, will still sneak up on you regardless of what is happening in the larger world. It’s been one of those stretches, the last month really, that I can only describe as existential. It continues, because of course it does, but the battle against fascism and authoritarianism also continues. And, clarity tells us, every tragedy and every heartbreak narrows our perception of time and the fact that it stretches on and on, meaning this battle is one we must fight even while our hearts are broken…