ICE QUEEN SCUMBAG...LIFE FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE...
Dingo Dave
ICE LOCKS UP a 9 year old coming to DisneyWorld from Colombia.. Was she hiding DRUGS in her SUNGLASSES????
YES, This CHILD is the “worst of the worst”, because SHE wanted to ride “It’s a Small World” in DisneyWorld…
3 hours ago · 36 likes · 8 comments · Dingo Dave
The Warning with Steve Schmidt
Kristi Noem's "Air F*ck One," Trump's dictator banners and more
Thank you Ellie Leonard, Cat: Poli-Psych, Stephanie Church, Christina Beck, Steve Lubetkin, and many others for tuning into my Friday conversation with my friend Jim Acosta…
5 hours ago · 397 likes · 29 comments · Steve Schmidt and Jim Acosta