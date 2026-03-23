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San's avatar
San
2hEdited

I am not sure if you or someone else is writing these treasonable articles about ICE

ICE does NOT = NAZI’s

Just stop it - you did not live during WWII under Nazi occupation.

Your hatred for the current admin & Trump has psychologically impacted you to write these gross falsehoods about our federal law enforcement

Why are you not writing about all the deaths & rapes caused by illegal Aliens allowed in our country???

Hmmm…

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