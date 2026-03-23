ICE = NAZISAlicia LutzMar 23, 2026213ShareGregory Bovino is Being Investigated for His Actions in Minnesota - The Beasley Brief…213Share
I am not sure if you or someone else is writing these treasonable articles about ICE
ICE does NOT = NAZI’s
Just stop it - you did not live during WWII under Nazi occupation.
Your hatred for the current admin & Trump has psychologically impacted you to write these gross falsehoods about our federal law enforcement
Why are you not writing about all the deaths & rapes caused by illegal Aliens allowed in our country???
Hmmm…