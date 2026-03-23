ICE = CONSTITUTIONALLY PROHIBITED STANDING ARMY...
Blue Circle
BREAKING: ICE agents detain mother in emotional scene at San Francisco International Airport as crying child watches!
It’s obvious that sending ICE agents to airports nationwide isn’t about helping the stressed-out TSA staff who have been working for over a month without pay because of Trump’s actions. Instead, it’s part of Stephen Miller’s cruel campaign against people of color…
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3 hours ago · 13 likes · 1 comment · Blue Circle