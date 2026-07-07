Police pull you over for a routine traffic stop UNTIL the cop leans in and asks, "Know Why I Stopped You?" What you say and do in the next few seconds will determine if you drive away or end up stuck on the side of the road in a criminal investigation during the traffic stop. In this video, I break down the EXACT WORDS to use when cops ask "Know Why I Stopped You?" If Cops Ask “Know Why I Pulled You Over?” - Say THIS (Simple Phrase)