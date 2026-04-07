James True

ICE, Sexual Abuse, and Kundalini

When emotion has too many amps, we cry tears. This is the brain’s PAG overloaded. The lacrimal system serves as a drainage for the central nervous system—a way to purge the chemical buildup before it corrodes the circuit. Sex and power work the same way. When a man’s spine receives too many amps, it offloads kundalini through sexual gratification. Power…