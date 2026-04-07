ICE = 3 LETTER UNCONSTITUTIONAL STANDING ARMY...
The Blue Report
HEARTBREAKING SCENE: ICE rips Army sergeant’s wife away just HOURS after their wedding as they arrive at base!
A U.S. Army staff sergeant who arrived at a military base in Louisiana with his new wife last week was surprised to find her taken into custody by ICE agents shortly after they arrived…
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7 hours ago · 38 likes · 10 comments · The Blue Report
Objection: Everything
Objection: They're Training ICE to Break Into Your House
His name is Ryan Schwank. You should know it…
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4 hours ago · 7 likes · 1 comment · Eliza Orlins
James True
ICE, Sexual Abuse, and Kundalini
When emotion has too many amps, we cry tears. This is the brain’s PAG overloaded. The lacrimal system serves as a drainage for the central nervous system—a way to purge the chemical buildup before it corrodes the circuit. Sex and power work the same way. When a man’s spine receives too many amps, it offloads kundalini through sexual gratification. Power…
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7 hours ago · 8 likes · 1 comment · James True