I'AM SO FUKING ANGRY...WHY ISN'T EVERY AMERICAN WHO GIVES A SHIT AS ANGRY AS I'AM?? I'AM READY TO DO WHATEVER TO STOP THIS SATANIC MADNESS...HOW MANY OF YOU ARE WILLING TO DO THE SAME? FUK!!!Alicia LutzAug 02, 202663ShareTracy Treloar The Noahide Laws and the White Horse of Revelation https://youtube.com/watch?v=RmfZy5Ik7M4&si=zyg0hXQzjHoBZ1VcLink in comments… Listen nowa day ago · 5 likes · 7 comments · Tracy TreloarTHE TRUTH ABOUT THE WAR AGAINST HUMANITY THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO KNOW! Tracy Treloar He Said ONE Israeli Is Worth 10 MILLION Palestinians?! https://youtube.com/live/fiGLprYr8XM?si=8hSf4a40omuHzr63Link in comments… Listen now6 hours ago · 2 likes · 3 comments · Tracy TreloarOmid’s Substack Iran Isn’t Retaliating. It’s Ejecting the United States Listen nowa day ago · 59 likes · 8 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS63Share