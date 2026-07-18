I WILL NEVER BOW DOWN TO ISRAEL... ISRAEL BELONGS TO SATAN....I BELONG TO JESUS CHRIST. KING OF KINGS...STAY ON THE SATANI EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILESAlicia LutzJul 18, 202642ShareTracy Treloar 🔴 Mike Huckabee Exposed: The "Christian" Ambassador Putting Israel First - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vXc44yQnoUg&t=14sLink in comments… Listen now2 days ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Tracy TreloarTracy Treloar They Are Setting Up The One World Noahide Religion in Jerusalem and The Church Remains Silent... - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=5BfyDEn03eM&t=10sLink in comments… Listen now19 hours ago · 10 likes · 4 comments · Tracy TreloarPeter MooringHeart attack torture: Waterboarding (controlled drowning) with Directed Energy WeaponsMy personal experiences with heart attack torture with Directed Energy Weapons…Read more24 days ago · 11 likes · 7 comments · Peter MooringPeter MooringWestern democracy and the Targeted Individual program: Part 1 - Trauma-based mind control Introduction…Read more10 days ago · 21 likes · 1 comment · Peter Mooring42Share