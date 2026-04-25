I WILL HAVE NO WORDS FOR THE WILFUL STUPIDITY OF ANYONE WHO GETS THEMSELVES BIO WEAPON JABBED ON PURPOSE...
THEY ARE DEPOPULATING US...
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