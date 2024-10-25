https://www.bitchute.com/video/lnRshN77zar7/?list=notifications&randomize=false

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Vz1EEZMIsVc

He nailed it. 110% Some very good men are going to be forced to do some very bad things before this is over I fear. Help the people of Western North Carolina. You can do that with either of these links: https://jaksstables.com/helpwesternnc/ https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-us-in-supporting-essential-supply-runs

************************************AMEN TO YOU SIR**************************************

https://www.bitchute.com/video/waTR52ICmlm8