I SAY TO YOU NOW AMERICA & THE REST OF GOD'S WORLD...WE NEED TO ENGAGE & STOP THE TYRANNY...
Tee Ashby
"What Did They Find Buried Under Iran? | Redacted w Clayton Morris
“Iran underground cities, giant tombs, space-time portals, and giant bodies discovered beneath Iran — is this the real reason the U.S. is at war? Clayton breaks down the hidden archaeology, ancient underground tunnel networks, and anomalous discoveries that the mainstream media refuses to cover. What was actually found under Iran, and why does it matter…
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2 hours ago · 9 likes · 2 comments · Tee Ashby
Karen Kwiatkowski, Without Reservation
With RT International yesterday
Talking about who has the upper hand in Hormuz…
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an hour ago · 8 likes · Karen Kwiatkowski