In this powerful and eye-opening near-death experience, a 14-year-old girl named Madison Taylor Brooks is brought back to life after dying for 12 minutes in a tragic car accident. What she saw during those minutes beyond the veil is not only unforgettable—it’s a wake-up call for a generation lost in screens and digital noise. As Madison's soul left her broken body, she encountered Jesus in a place of pure light and love. But instead of staying in the peace of Heaven, she was shown a sobering vision: a world where children and teens are being spiritually enslaved by their devices.

Jesus revealed how smartphones, social media, video games, and constant online content are being used by dark forces to isolate, deceive, and spiritually numb young hearts. Through vivid scenes of real kids trapped in digital chains, Madison was given a mission—to return and share this divine warning. She saw herself, her friends, even her own family, missing precious moments of real life because of screens.

She was shown how many times Jesus tried to reach out to her... only to be drowned out by the glow of her phone. Now, Madison is telling her story—not just to inspire, but to warn. To help families reconnect. To help kids break free. And to remind us all that the voice of God is still speaking... if we would only look up and listen. This deeply moving testimony is a message for every parent, every teenager, and every soul searching for peace in a distracted world.

If you've ever wondered about the spiritual cost of screen time—or felt the emptiness behind social media—this story will open your eyes and touch your heart. *Whether you're a parent concerned about your child's online habits, a teen struggling with anxiety or comparison, or someone simply searching for truth, this video will speak to you.*

