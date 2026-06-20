The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali

Trump LOST the IRAN WAR, but Israel Remains Committed to CHAOS

Folks, I hate, hate, hate to agree with JD Vance, a man who has probably sold his soul more times than he has changed his name. However, he was correct when he said this about Israel in an interview with The Bulwark: “You're a country of nine million people. You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have…