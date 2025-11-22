Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0's avatar
Chief Justice of Nuremberg 2.0
2h

June 18th 2024 Rachel Maddow on Fauci. The segment on Fauci starts with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene telling him in a congressional hearing that he is guilty of crimes against humanity and that he belongs in prison. https://rebeccaculshawsmith.substack.com/p/rachel-maddow-on-fauci -- December 1st 2023 A Crime Against Humanity... “This is in my opinion, the worst thing that’s ever happened to our country in my lifetime in the world, and the government’s role cannot be denied,” — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on C-19-Vaxx https://kunstler.com/clusterfuck-nation/the-magic-moment/ -- Nuremberg 2.0 International Public Grand Jury vs Covid Measures & Crimes Against Humanity https://nurembergtrials.net

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture