LET’S BE REAL HERE & BEGIN TO LOOK CLEARLY AT THE REALITY OF THE SITUATION AT HAND…

THE ONLY REASON MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE HAS RESIGNED FROM HER POLITICAL POSITION IS THAT TRUMP WAS COMING AFTER HER AND WOULD DESTROY ALL OF HER ABILITIES TO CONTINUE IN HER POSITION.

HER TRUTH & ENLIGHTENING AMERICA ABOUT HIS TREASON & CORRUPTION AGAINST THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, NOT TO MENTION THE EPSTEIN FILES DRAMA AND GAZA / ISRAEL GENOCIDE HE IS PARTICIPATING IN, CAUSED HER TO CUT BAIT WHILE SHE STILL COULD…IT’S CALLED ‘JUMPING OFF THE SINKING SHIP’…

HER RECENT OUTBURSTS WERE RECEIVED BY TRUMP AS A STAB IN THE BACK…

IT NEEDS TO BE REMEMBERED BY ALL OF US…THAT SHE KISSED TRUMP’S CORRUPT PEDOPHILE ASS AT THE BEGINNING OF THEIR RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE IT BENEFITED HER GETTING ELECTED INTO HER POLITICAL POSITION WITH TRUMP’S ENDORSEMENT BACKING HER AT THE TIME…

IF WE KEEP THE PRESSURE UP ON ALL THE DARKNESS AND EVIL OF WHAT USED TO BE THE THREE BRANCHES OF GOVERNMENT…WE WILL NO DOUBT BEGIN TO SEE MORE RATS LEAVING THE SHIP BEFORE IT SINKS…THAT’S THE WAY ILLUMINATION ALWAYS WORKS…

“You Will Know Them By Their Fruits”—-Jesus Christ (Author) (Sermon On The Mount)

“Truth Is Just That; TRUTH. It Is Not Opinion, It Is Fact. It Needs No Propping Up & Stands Alone. It Will Always Rise To The Top Sooner Or Later”—-Alicia Lutz (Author)