Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Oct 19

Thanks for the link, Doreen. I warned everyone I came across while I was there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Doreen's avatar
Doreen
Oct 20

Corporate capture and toxic bombs set off by Helene and Milton https://secularheretic.substack.com/p/corporate-capture-and-the-toxic-bombs

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture