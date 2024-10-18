Yes, I am back. Came back sick as a dog from what I believed was due to contamination from the crap everywhere especially in Chimney Rock.

I left all the supplies I had brought with me there at a church that could get it to the people in the thick of it. My vehicle allowed me access only so far. Swannanoa was also hit hard.

I left my broken heart there with those people and continue to pray for all of them. It is truly the HORROR everyone says it is. and FEMA needs to be eviscerated. It is a standing army created to help depopulate not to save anybody. They have proven that over and over again.

This child is forever etched in my mind and my heart. God help us, although I don’t know why He would. We have become shameful beyond belief. What a disappointment we must be to His Holy Eyes.