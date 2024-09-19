Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Sep 19

I think it's a foregone conclusion. If Trump wins, and especially if the election is close, the left will refuse to accept the outcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture