King Charles has been implicated in a massive decades-old pedophile ring at an “elite” British boarding school, according to revelations by a former student and whistleblower.

People of this world do not feel the empathy and pain I feel when I see others being abused, maimed, or tortured. Twenty years ago, when I started noticing terrible things outside my perfect little American Life.

I ask myself to this day, how could I have been living such a great life, raising my kids and working in a profession I so loved, living in a house full of love and family, when deep down I had to admit to myself that I knew others in this same world I lived in, did not have the happy life I had, as I would catch through my peripheral, or hear with my own ears now and again, the atrocities, loss, and painful horrors and injustices others were suffering daily, around my America and the entire world.

I went into a massive defensive mode. I immediately joined groups that I believed to be like-minded and began fighting against this tyranny I was witnessing on all fronts. After all, I was an American and Americans fight back, they never surrender to evil.

Here I am today, twenty-plus years later, fighting the same fight, except that today that fight seems to have now grown exponentially, and all the solutions I turned to, for permanently ending this evil worldwide suffering, have never felt more out of my reach.

I find myself grappling with the realization, that the American People, my Brothers, and Sisters, have become unrecognizable to me. They no longer possess that amazing and unmistakable spirit of solidarity and love of one another, that I once felt so privileged and honored to be a part of.

I truly believe that the American way of life I had known and taken for granted my whole life, could never be systematically attacked to the final state of erosion, it finds itself in today. I have been proven wrong.

We dropped the ball, on everything that was once sacred to us; our Heavenly Creator of All things, our Republic, our Children, and our Grandchildren; the future of our Posterity.

We disengaged from all things that mattered in life and remained engaged in things with no real value. We allowed ourselves to let money become our spiritual focus and rearranged our morals and integrity into a status of lower priority. We welcomed EVIL into our homes and our lives by allowing evil institutions with evil intentions, to rise and subjugate us and our children, with their wicked and immoral teachings. We chose to ignore the good in us and allowed the evil to manifest itself in our lives. We have lost our courage, and now live in paralyzing FEAR,

All critical thinking Americans once possessed, for objective analysis and evaluation of issues, to form and reach rational and common sense judgments has been eradicated for the majority of the American People. That was accomplished systematically, through the LIES taught among the satanic-driven learning institutions we were educated in, and the polarization and wilful treasonous deceit and pure EVIL of our entire Political system, and construct.

I say to all my American Brothers and Sisters: ‘Get on your knees and repent, for our complicity in the creation of this satanic horror we are living in.’ Ask our Heavenly for forgiveness of our transgressions against Him, and ask Him to give us the courage, strength, and tenacity we are going to need, to face the coming days. Amen???

