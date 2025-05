GROW SOME BALLS AMERICA...LET'S GO. LET'S START BY REMOVING EVERY SINGLE POLITICIAN LEGISLATING TYRANNICAL LAWS AGAINST US. THEY ARE NO LONGER OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPRESENTATIVES. THEY ARE FOREIGN AGENTS WITH DUAL CITIZENSHIP HAVING ALLEGIANCE TO ISRAEL NOT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

THEY HAVE INVADED OUR CONSTITUTIONAL HOUSES AND ARE COMMITTING TREASON & SEDITION. THEY HAVE SOLD OUT TO THE SATANIC NWO, TURNING OUR COUNTRY INTO A 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT' - 'FOREIGN-OWNED & CONTROLLED' CORPORATION! WHAT THE HELL EXACTLY ARE WE WAITING FOR?