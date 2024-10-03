I want to let you know that I am aware of, and will be covering in upcoming videos, these curious connections to the destruction in NC:

👉 Lithium deposits in King’s Mountain and Gaston County

👉 Quartz, mica and other mineral resources in the Spruce Pine Mine

👉 NC Governor’s desire to create “10-minute cities” in major metropolitan areas

As you know, there are often multiple “benefits” the evil-doers can exploit in the aftermath of these disasters (whether natural or not). Stay tuned for more on those topics coming up!

For now, here are some key points from Dane’s video —‘Hurricane Helene And Frequency Transmissions, 90 Second Alert:

Circular blue flashes seen in the video are believed to be frequency transmissions

Evidence suggests that atmospheric frequency transmissions can repel air masses, especially when they contain electrically conductive nanoparticles.

Brighter blue flashes indicate stronger transmissions, leading to a more pronounced repelling effect on storms in the vicinity .

In areas without blue flashes, there is no transmission, and storms can move freely in those directions.

So this raises the question: Was Hurricane Helen's path and behavior simply the result of natural climate processes, or was it engineered through intentional atmospheric manipulation?

Friends, this information is best listened to, so here you go: