A New Series on Netflix Gives a Great Education, So You Can Learn When You’re In a Cult and Also Why It’s So Hard to Leave - click here to read this brand-new article. Is our political cult the largest cult today, in the modern world?

Did You Know That William Shakespeare Most Likely Didn’t Write Any of The Shakespearian Plays? Did You Know That A Famous Spy Is Believed to Have Written the Plays, So That the Plays Could Easily Mind Control the Public? - click here to listen to some extremely enlightening Shakespearian revelations. Older mind control.

Canada Moves to Make Christian and Catholic Faith Illegal to Teach in Public - all communist regimes attempt to kill Christians or remove all forms of religious worship, as the state wants to be worshipped solely as God. Click here to get involved and to let officials know you’re watching.

Governments and Media Turn Up The Censorship, Propaganda and Mind Control Worldwide - But Most Are Now Seeing the Mouse Trap - Gareth Icke chimes in on the government’s weak attempts to control the public.