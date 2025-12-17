HOW TO GET KICKED OFF THE INTERNET BY CHRISTMAS-FREE TUTORIAL...
In This Brand-New Interview, I Just Decided to Speak as Much Truth as Possible, Simply Because Little Time Remains - I’ve given 500 interviews in my career. This one stands out as the most powerful, truthful, and important. The push now is to silence all truth-tellers, so I had to try my best, in the limited time I have. You’ll have to get involved as well, speaking up, if we’re going to sink this communist ship trying to land on all our shores. I’ll comment on the Bondi Beach situation soon enough.
Show Notes For The Talk
1) The Dr. Richard Day Tapes and some of my own valuable commentary on them (1969) The Dr. Richard Day Tapes and Canada’s MAID - Secret Society Insider Steps Forward with Some Big Warnings For The Public
2) The Toronto 6.6.6. Protocols - toronto_protocols_666.pdf (1967)
3) The Future is Now NASA Document - (2001) - Future Warfare (CIRCA 2025) - (2001) - Researcher speaking about this document - NASA FUTURE WARFARE DOCUMENT Deborah Tavares interview with Trevor Coppola (Conspiracy Con 2013)
4) Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars: An Introductory Programming Manual
5) The Jaffe Memo (1969) - jaffememo.com
Canadian Prime Minister Swearing In Ceremony -
Derrick Broze and John Bush’s Program “Exit and Build” - The 45-Day Exit & Build Challenge - The Conscious Resistance Network
Alec Zeck’s Community for Finding Like Minds and Connecting in Person - The Way Forward
My 2026 Survival Guide - Jason Christoff’s 2026 Survival Report
The Virus Psy-Op - Why It Exists and Where They’re Going With It
My One Video That I Made, Which Describes Everything You Get in my POWER IN YOU PROGRAM - click here. If you’re looking to guarantee your spot in my POWER IN YOU and you want to give yourself (and your family) the most empowering Christmas gift this year, click here. If you have any questions, reply to this email or email me directly at info@jchristoff.com
DOUBLE STANDARDS BY POLITICIANS/COUNCILS/MSM/COPS etc? JUST ASKING!
Since 2020 has there been double standards by POLITICIANS/COPS/MSM/COUNCILS etc as to how they dealt with and reported on such matters as LOCK DOWN PROTESTORS/JABBED V UN JABBED/BLM/LGBTQ/UKRAINE V RUSSIA/MUSLIM V CHRISTIAN etc/MIGRANT ISSUES/KILLING AND RAPES etc? JUST ASKING!
Have the ELDERLY & VULNERABLE MURDERED IN 2020 by DNR/MORPHINE/MIDAZOLAM etc been given honest HEARINGS and JUSTICE?
Have the MAIMED AND MURDERED BY THE POISON JABS BEEN GIVEN OPEN AND HONEST TREATMENT AND JUSTICE?
In UK alone there was the SOUTHPORT GIRL MURDERS. In DUNDEE the young girl who got an axe and knife to allegedly to protect her and her sister from some creepy fella? Saw councils and churches flying all sorts of flags but if public put up country flag they were condemned? Lock down protesters were given harsh treatment by COPS/POLITICIANS/MSM etc!? Has there been honest and fair reporting on BLM/LGBT/UKRAINEV RUSSIA/BOAT MIGRANT ISSUES/MUSLIM-PALESTINE-CHRISTIAN ISSUES!?
Has it been all openly and honestly been reported on? Has open and honest debate taken place with people from both sides and all walks of life? Has there been honest reporting from both MSM and alternative MEDIA? Have both sides of the MEDIA been given same access and same reports etc?
If it has not all been open and honest has some of the hate and outcomes through that hate been created by the lack of open and honest REPORTING/DEBATES/INVESTIGATIONS etc? JUST ASKING!
Now I am mainly talking about SCOTLAND/UK etc but maybe other countries the likes of CANADA/AMERICA/CANADA/AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND have tales and stories of their own to spill out to the people round the world—YES/NO? Could BONDI be a result of this DOUBLE STANDARD DIVISION? YES/NO????
Now I am JUST ASKING! Hey the WORLD IS A LOVELY PLACE AND WE KNOW THE DANGERS IN THE JUNGLES AND OCEAN BUT SINCE 2020 MORE THAN EVER A CLEAR PICTURE HAS SHOWN THAT THE REAL DANGERS ARE THE PEOPLE! Look in the mirror and think about it!