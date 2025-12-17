In This Brand-New Interview, I Just Decided to Speak as Much Truth as Possible, Simply Because Little Time Remains - I’ve given 500 interviews in my career. This one stands out as the most powerful, truthful, and important. The push now is to silence all truth-tellers, so I had to try my best, in the limited time I have. You’ll have to get involved as well, speaking up, if we’re going to sink this communist ship trying to land on all our shores. I’ll comment on the Bondi Beach situation soon enough.

Show Notes For The Talk

1) The Dr. Richard Day Tapes and some of my own valuable commentary on them (1969) The Dr. Richard Day Tapes and Canada’s MAID - Secret Society Insider Steps Forward with Some Big Warnings For The Public

2) The Toronto 6.6.6. Protocols - toronto_protocols_666.pdf (1967)

3) The Future is Now NASA Document - (2001) - Future Warfare (CIRCA 2025) - (2001) - Researcher speaking about this document - NASA FUTURE WARFARE DOCUMENT Deborah Tavares interview with Trevor Coppola (Conspiracy Con 2013)

4) Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars - Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars: An Introductory Programming Manual

5) The Jaffe Memo (1969) - jaffememo.com

Canadian Prime Minister Swearing In Ceremony -

Derrick Broze and John Bush’s Program “Exit and Build” - The 45-Day Exit & Build Challenge - The Conscious Resistance Network

Alec Zeck’s Community for Finding Like Minds and Connecting in Person - The Way Forward

My 2026 Survival Guide - Jason Christoff’s 2026 Survival Report

The Virus Psy-Op - Why It Exists and Where They’re Going With It

