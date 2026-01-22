Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1d

Powerful visual proof of what most suspected but rarely see documented so brazenly. The Kim Iversen segment exposes the transactional nature of foriegn policy in ways that mainstream media consistently avoids. What strikes me is how this lobbying mechanism operates in plain sight yet remains taboo to discuss publicly, kinda like the elephant in the room nobody wants to acknowlege. The cognitive dissonance it creates is remarkable.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture