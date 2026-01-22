HOW THE PRIVATE FOR PROFIT-ISRAEL OWNED & CONTROLLED POLITICIAN SCUM GET OWNED...RELEASE THE DAMN EPSTEIN-TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES...Alicia LutzJan 22, 2026314ShareMask off moment- head of ADL accidentally says “our” about the wrong national anthem314Share
Powerful visual proof of what most suspected but rarely see documented so brazenly. The Kim Iversen segment exposes the transactional nature of foriegn policy in ways that mainstream media consistently avoids. What strikes me is how this lobbying mechanism operates in plain sight yet remains taboo to discuss publicly, kinda like the elephant in the room nobody wants to acknowlege. The cognitive dissonance it creates is remarkable.